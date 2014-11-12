NEW YORK Nov 12 A trading platform run by
Bloomberg LP for swaps, a type of derivative, was down for
almost an hour on Wednesday, the data provider said.
Trading on Bloomberg's so-called Swap Execution Facility, or
SEF, experienced an outage for just under an hour from 9 a.m.
EST (1400 GMT), a spokesman said, because of problems with
formatting data for credit default swaps, or CDS.
"Everything is operational again," the spokesman said.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission forced swaps
trading onto regulated platforms after the 2007-2009 financial
crisis, and Bloomberg is one of the 20 or so SEFs registered
with the agency.
Bloomberg is a competitor of Thomson Reuters Corp
which publishes Reuters.
The global size of the swaps market stands at $690 trillion,
according to the Bank of International Settlements.
