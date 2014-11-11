MANILA Nov 11 Bloomberry Resorts Corp
:
* Says raises 5.66 billion pesos ($126.11 million) from
overnight top-up share offering
* Says controlling shareholder Prime Metroline Holdings Inc
sold 435 million shares and will subscribe to the same number of
new shares
* Says shares were offered at 13 pesos each, a discount of
8.3 pct to Monday's closing price
* Says share sale to broaden capital base and increase
institutional investor participation
* Casino-resort operator had initially targeted to raise
$100 mln, but raised offer size given strong demand, says a
source familiar with the deal
* More than 50 global and local investors bid for the
shares, says the source
(1 US dollar = 44.88 Philippine peso)
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)