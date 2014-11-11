MANILA Nov 11 Bloomberry Resorts Corp :

* Says raises 5.66 billion pesos ($126.11 million) from overnight top-up share offering

* Says controlling shareholder Prime Metroline Holdings Inc sold 435 million shares and will subscribe to the same number of new shares

* Says shares were offered at 13 pesos each, a discount of 8.3 pct to Monday's closing price

* Says share sale to broaden capital base and increase institutional investor participation

* Casino-resort operator had initially targeted to raise $100 mln, but raised offer size given strong demand, says a source familiar with the deal

* More than 50 global and local investors bid for the shares, says the source Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1u3lU5Q) Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 44.88 Philippine peso)

(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)