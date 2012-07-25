* To offer 21.4 mln shares
* Co to sell 10.7 million shares, selling stockholders to
offer rest
July 25 Outback Steakhouse operator Bloomin'
Brands said it expects its initial public offering of 21.4
million shares to be priced between $13 and $15 each.
At the midpoint of the expected price range, the offering
will raise about $300 million.
Bloomin' Brands, which also operates Carrabba's Italian
Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine
Bar, had filed for an IPO of up to $300 million in April.
The company will sell half the shares in the offering, while
selling stockholders will offer the rest.
Bloomin' Brands is backed by private equity firm Bain
Capital, which will hold about 52 percent stake in it after the
IPO.
The Tampa, Florida-based casual dining chain earned $50
million on revenue of $1.1 billion for the quarter ended March
31.
Several restaurant offerings are being prepped for the IPO
market on bets that investors will welcome the entry of
specialty regional chains.
CKE Inc, which operates the Carl's Jr and Hardees fast food
chains, increased its IPO size to $230 million on Monday.
Other restaurant chain IPOs in the pipeline include Tex-Mex
chain Chuy's Holdings Inc, steakhouse operator Del Frisco's
Restaurant Group Inc, and Cheddar's Casual Cafe, which in May
used a provision under the JOBS Act to file confidentially for
its IPO.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are among
the underwriters to Bloomin' Brands' offering.