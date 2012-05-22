* FY pretax profit up 13.6 pct to 4.8 mln stg
* Sees further e-book growth
By Yeganeh Torbati
LONDON, May 22 A slew of best-selling electronic
books helped boost profits at Britain's Bloomsbury Publishing
as the book industry continues its shift to digital,
and the firm said it would look to academic titles for a larger
part of future growth.
Bloomsbury, the publisher of the "Harry Potter" series by
author JK Rowling, also said it was counting on a new Rowling
three-book box set tied into the Potter series, and a
non-fiction account of spies in World War II to support sales in
the coming year.
Pretax profit at the publisher rose 13.6 percent to 4.8
million pounds ($7.6 million) for the year ended Feb. 29, while
its operating profit margin before adjustments increased to 12.4
percent from 9.1 percent last year.
The share of Bloomsbury's sales contributed by e-books
doubled to 6 percent from 2011, as sales of the digital form
more than doubled to reach 5.7 million pounds from 2.2 million
pounds in 2011.
In the UK, Bloomsbury's main market, e-book sales remain a
small part of all countrywide sales for the firm - just three
percent, compared to the 23 percent of U.S. sales made up of
e-books.
"We anticipate most markets will reach the US level of
e-book sales in the near to medium term future," Bloomsbury said
on Tuesday.
"E-book reader usage is still at an early stage in many of
our markets and new and improved reading devices are being
competitively marketed, including colour tablets and mobile
phone applications."
The publisher is also looking forward to strong sales this
year of "Three Good Things" by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, the
British celebrity chef and Channel 4 television personality who
advocates a "back-to-basics" approach to cooking.
A taste for dystopian young adult fiction, stoked by the
novel and movie "The Hunger Games," would lead to growth in
"paranormal writing," Bloomsbury said.
Bloomsbury is also focused on growing in academic and
professional publishing, and purchased academic publisher
Continuum last year. Its academic division now contributes
nearly a quarter of the company's sales, compared to 17 percent
last year.
Shares in Bloomsbury closed at 106.5 pence on Monday,
valuing the firm at 79 million pounds.