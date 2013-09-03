(Adds defector expected to make statement in coming days)
By Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, Sept 3 A forensic expert with evidence
President Bashar al-Assad's government used chemical weapons
near Aleppo in March has defected to Turkey, the Syrian
opposition said on Tuesday, but the medic failed to appear at a
planned news conference.
Washington is considering military action over an alleged
chemical weapons attack near Damascus last month that killed
hundreds. Evidence of their past use by government forces could
prove important.
The Istanbul-based Syrian opposition coalition said
Abdeltawwab Shahrour, head of the forensic medicine committee in
Aleppo, would make public his evidence of the March 19 chemical
attack in Khan al-Assal.
But Shahrour, who opposition officials said had been under
close protection since defecting two weeks ago, failed to appear
at a news conference planned by the opposition on Tuesday.
Coalition spokesman Khaled Saleh said security concerns had kept
him away and that he would instead appear in the coming days.
Turkish officials were not immediately available to confirm
the defection.
Shahrour had documents proving that a chemical weapons
attack took place and eye-witness accounts from police
authorities that contradicted the administration's version of
events, a second opposition official said.
The attack at Khan al-Assal in the northern province of
Aleppo in March killed more than two dozen people. Both the
government and rebels have blamed each other for what they say
was an attack involving chemical weapons.
Russia, which alongside Iran is Syria's closest ally and
chief arms supplier, said in July its own scientific analysis
indicated the attack had involved the nerve agent sarin and had
most likely been carried out by the rebels.
Both sides deny using chemical weapons.
A team of U.N. experts who visited Syria last month to
investigate allegations of chemicals weapons had originally
planned to visit Khan al-Assal but ended up focusing on a much
larger apparent poison gas attack which killed hundreds of
civilians in suburbs of the capital Damascus on Aug. 21.
