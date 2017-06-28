June 28 Online meal-kit company Blue Apron Holdings slashed the expected pricing range for its initial public offering to between $10 and $11 per share from its previous expectation of $15 to $17 per share.

The company, named after the uniform that apprentice chefs wear in France, said it expects net proceeds of around $292.7 million from the offering.

The offering is expected to be priced on Wednesday and the stock is scheduled to debut on Thursday on the NYSE. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)