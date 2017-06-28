WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraq declares end of caliphate after capture of historic Mosul mosque
June 28 Online meal-kit company Blue Apron Holdings slashed the expected pricing range for its initial public offering to between $10 and $11 per share from its previous expectation of $15 to $17 per share.
The company, named after the uniform that apprentice chefs wear in France, said it expects net proceeds of around $292.7 million from the offering.
The offering is expected to be priced on Wednesday and the stock is scheduled to debut on Thursday on the NYSE. (Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
June 29 Forestar Group Inc scrapped its merger agreement with investment firm Starwood Capital Group on Thursday and said U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc would buy a 75 percent stake in the company.