JAKARTA Jan 30 PT Blue Bird Tbk,
Indonesia's biggest taxi operator, said the daughter of its late
founder is seeking up to 6.65 trillion rupiah ($527 million) in
compensation for the company's use of the Blue Bird Taxi brand
and Blue Bird logo.
Mintarsih Abdul Latief claimed ownership of the brand and
logo in a lawsuit filed on Jan. 20 at Jakarta's commercial court
against company officials including the chief executive, Blue
Bird said in a statement to the stock exchange late on Thursday.
Latief had filed a lawsuit over trademarks before, but in
February local media reported it had failed. That lawsuit had
forced Blue Bird to delay an initial public offering (IPO) for
almost a year. The company eventually listed on Nov. 5 after
raising around $200 million from the IPO.
Several lawyers contacted by Reuters said it is possible in
Indonesia to file a lawsuit similar to one previously rejected
by changing some of the claims. It is not immediately clear how
Latief's current claims differ from those previously.
"This lawsuit has no impact on our day-to-day operations. We
will take the necessary steps to respond, just like what we did
for the previous case since this lawsuit is not the first one,"
Blue Bird director Sigit Priawan Djokosoetono told Reuters.
Latief could not be immediately reached for comment.
Shares of Blue Bird are trading around 70 percent above
their IPO price. The stock was 0.9 percent lower at 0640 GMT,
versus a 0.5 percent rise in the broader market.
($1 = 12,620.00 rupiah)
(Additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)