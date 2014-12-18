BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos
Dec 18 Blue Cap AG :
* Takes over 80 pct stake in nokra Optische Prueftechnik Und Automation GmbH
* Increased capital to 3.62 million euros ($4.45 million) by issuing 60,000 new shares to finance acquisition
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR