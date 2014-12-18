Dec 18 Blue Cap AG :

* Takes over 80 pct stake in nokra Optische Prueftechnik Und Automation GmbH

* Increased capital to 3.62 million euros ($4.45 million) by issuing 60,000 new shares to finance acquisition