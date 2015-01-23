UPDATE 1-Marks & Spencer names industry veteran Archie Norman as chairman
LONDON, May 5 British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, a veteran of the sector, as its new chairman, it said on Friday.
Jan 23 Blue Vision A/S :
* Says has subscribed for additional shares of nominal value 2.8 million euros ($3.14 million) in Portinho S.A.
* Increases stake from 30 pct to 79.3 pct
MILAN, May 5 Banca Popolare di Vicenza will pocket 21.3 million euros ($23 million) from the sale of a stake in Italian packaging company IMA, the lender said on Friday.