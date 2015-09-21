By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK, Sept 21 Meal-kit company Blue Apron is
starting a wine subscription service as the New York-based
startup seeks to expand amid a crowded market for takeout
alternatives.
The move into wine marks the first major step Blue Apron has
taken since it said it raised $135 million in funding in June,
putting the company at a $2 billion valuation. The company,
which delivers weekly recipes with pre-measured ingredients
ready for cooking to consumers' homes, says it is delivering 3
million meals a month in the U.S.
But more companies are entering the food-delivery market,
which offers low barriers to entry and access to an increasing
amount of venture capital. Others include Plated, which also
delivers recipes and ingredients, and Munchery, a service that
offers microwaveable meals from in-house chefs.
Blue Apron says that it also competes with grocery stores
for consumer dollars.
The company views wine as a growth opportunity, chief
executive Matt Salzberg said in an interview.
According to the Wine Institute, an advocacy group for
California wines, the U.S. wine market was about $40 billion in
2014.
Direct to consumer sales, where wineries sell their products
through tasting rooms, wine clubs, and online channels rather
than going through brick and mortar retailers, accounted for
just 5 percent of the market, but grew 15 percent from the
previous year.
"It's very hard to create an e-commerce experience in wine
because it's very much a discovery product," Salzberg said. "We
think because we already have our large customer base already
cooking meals with us on a regular weeknight basis, over time we
can be the largest wine e-commerce company in the country."
Starting Monday, people who subscribe to Blue Apron meals
can sign up for a wine pairing option. For $65.99, they will
receive six bottles per month. The wine will come in 500 ml
bottles, or two-thirds the size of a traditional wine bottle.
The service will be available in 27 states in the U.S., and
the company plans to expand it to others that permit alcohol
delivery.
Blue Apron will buy the wines directly from vineyards and
use a third-party for shipping. The wines will be made
specifically for Blue Apron and unavailable elsewhere.
"The Blue Apron experience is about exploration," said Ken
Fox, managing partner of Stripes Group, an investor in Blue
Apron. "That fits very well with wine. Pairing it with meals is
the best way to do it."
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley)