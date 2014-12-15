Dec 15 BlueBay Asset Management LLP, part of Royal Bank of Canada's asset management business, said it appointed Jana Velebova as a portfolio manager in its emerging markets sovereign team.

Velebova began her fund management career at Threadneedle, before moving to Rogge Global Partners in 2010, where she became a partner.

Working both in London and Singapore, she was responsible for emerging market assets across global fixed income portfolios. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)