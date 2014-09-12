(Corrects to add upper limit to price range in HK$ in third paragraph)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 12 Danish jewellery chain Pandora has teamed up with French retailer Bluebell to jointly distribute Pandora jewellery in Japan for five years from January, it said on Friday.

As part of the deal, Pandora will buy the majority of Bluebell's Pandora-related assets in Japan in a non-cash transaction.

At the end of the five years, Pandora will take over full distribution of its jewellery in Japan and will pay Bluebell between HK$74 million and HK$220 million ($9.55-28.39 million. The eventual amount paid will depend on the revenues realised in 2019.

"The Japanese market is a very attractive market both in terms of size and growth opportunities and holds a great potential for Pandora," Pandora Chief Executive Allan Leighton, said.

The Japanese jewellery market had a value of 961 billion Japanese yen ($9 bln) in 2013, up 6 percent from 2012, Pandora said.

Leighton is due to be replaced as chief executive by Anders Colding Friis, the boss of Scandinavian Tobacco Group, in March next year, the company announced in August.

(1 US dollar = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollar) (1 US dollar = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Susan Thomas)