BRIEF-La Quinta Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 21 April 20 * Blue Bell creameries voluntarily expands recall to include all of its
products due to possible health risk * Blue Bell creameries-Recalling ice cream, frozen yogurt, sherbet, frozen
snacks due to potential contamination with listeria monocytogenes * Blue Bell creameries- Implementing a procedure called "test and hold" for all
products made at all of its manufacturing facilities * Blue Bell creameries- Expects to resume distribution soon on a limited basis
* Blue Bell creameries- Expects to resume distribution soon on a limited basis
once it is confident in the safety of its product
* Stoneridge reports strong first-quarter 2017 results and increases 2017 guidance