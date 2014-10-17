JAKARTA Oct 17 Indonesia's biggest taxi
operator PT Blue Bird is set to raise about $200 million in its
initial public offering, much lower than an earlier projection
of $307 million, after it relaunched the deal below a previous
price range, IFR reported on Friday.
Blue Bird is selling 376.5 million shares at 6,500 rupiah
($0.54) per share, below an earlier indicative pricing between
7,200 and 9,300 rupiah, according to a term sheet seen by IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication.
The company expects to have a market value of $1.3 billion
when it lists in early November.
Credit Suisse, UBS and Danareksa are the joint global
coordinators and joint bookrunners.
(1 US dollar = 12,135.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing
by Ryan Woo)