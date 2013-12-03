* Regulatory approval not given in time-sources
By Andjarsari Paramaditha and Fathiyah Dahrul
JAKARTA, Dec 3 The planned initial public
offering of Indonesia's biggest taxi operator, PT Blue Bird,
will not happen this year after the company failed to receive
regulatory approval in time, sources with knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
Blue Bird is the latest setback for Indonesia's IPO market,
which has been rocked by volatility in global markets and high
valuations. Several stock offerings in the country, such as PT
Bank Muamalat, have been delayed or cut in size.
Bluebird's IPO, which sources earlier said could raise at
least $250 million, was set to be the next biggest IPO in
Indonesia since the national carrier PT Garuda Indonesia's
offering, which raised $526 million in 2011.
The Indonesian equity capital market has been in the
doldrums since the middle of the year soon after the U.S.
Federal Reserve began to signal that it may slow down bond
purchases.
This happened after CVC Capital Partners and PT Multipolar
Tbk raised around $1.3 billion by selling part of their stake in
Indonesian retail giant PT Matahari Department Store in March,
which had raised expectations of a strong year for Indonesia's
equity capital raisings.
Blue Bird's shareholders are still considering whether or
not to go ahead with an IPO next year because national elections
are scheduled, said a source with direct knowledge of the
matter.
"Generally speaking, the first half of next year will be
challenging for potential IPOs due to the run-up to the
election, and as investors may choose to stay on the sidelines,"
said Maynard Arif, head of research at DBS Vickers in Indonesia.
"The macro environment in Indonesia is also still uncertain
and investors may have other choices in markets outside
Indonesia," he added.
The Financial Services Authority of Indonesia, which
regulates and supervises the financial services sector in
Indonesia, earlier told Reuters it had not received complete
documentation for Blue Bird's planned IPO.
As a result, Blue Bird "has run out of time to do the IPO
this year", said one of the sources, who declined to be
identified as the information was private. Blue Bird declined
comment on the delayed IPO.
Blue Bird is not wedded to an IPO and may turn to strategic
investors among other options to raise funds for expansion, a
senior company executive told Reuters last month. The company
plans to boost its taxi fleet by around 50 percent to 30,000
over the next few years.
Blue Bird operates in 17 cities and aims to expand further
in Java, Sulawesi and Sumatra. It is also planning to boost its
logistics business, which currently contributes around 10
percent to overall revenue.
(Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Writing by
Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA; Editing by Matt Driskill)