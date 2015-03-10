(Adds company statement, CEO and analyst comments, advisers)
By Greg Roumeliotis
March 10 Bain Capital LLC will acquire Blue Coat
Systems Inc from fellow private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC in a
deal that the network security company said on Tuesday would
value it at about $2.4 billion, including debt.
The deal comes amid strong demand for cybersecurity
technology following a spate of high-profile breaches that have
crippled businesses and rattled conglomerates such as Sony Corp
and Target Corp.
"This is a land-grab market opportunity, and private equity
as well as larger tech players, have a strong appetite for
vendors that play in this $15 to $20 billion market
opportunity," said FBR Capital Markets analyst Daniel Ives.
Reuters first reported on the deal earlier on Tuesday.
Blue Coat, which San Francisco-based Thoma Bravo took
private in February 2012 for $1.3 billion, operates in an area
where businesses and governments are increasing their spending
to counter and contain cybersecurity threats.
Its products are used to speed up data flow over the
Internet and block inappropriate websites and cyber attacks.
"The world's most trusted brands use Blue Coat, and the
acquisition by Bain Capital sets us on the trajectory to further
grow our portfolio, better serve our customers and help us
prepare to return to the public markets," Blue Coat Chief
Executive Officer Gregory Clark said in a statement.
Since going private, Blue Coat has increased its scale
through a number of acquisitions. These have included
anti-malware company Norman Shark; Solera Networks, which uses
data mining to detect potential security threats; and
Netronome's SSL technology, which helps inspect Internet
traffic.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich &
Rosati are advising Blue Coat.
Jefferies LLC is advising Bain and providing debt financing
for the deal. Ropes & Gray LLP is legal counsel, and PwC LLP is
accounting adviser to the private equity firm.
