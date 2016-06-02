June 2 Network security company Blue Coat Inc
filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $100
million in an initial public offering of common stock.
The company, owned by Bain Capital LLC, told the U.S
Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus
that Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Goldman
Sachs were among the IPO's underwriters. (bit.ly/1sQ9aS1)
Blue Coat's products are used to speed up data flow over the
internet and block inappropriate websites and cyber attacks.
Bain Capital bought Blue Coat last year from fellow private
equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC in a deal that valued it at about
$2.4 billion, including debt.
Following the IPO, funds controlled by Bain Capital
investors will continue to control the majority of Blue Coat's
voting power, Blue Coat said.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
Blue Coat, which was taken private in February 2012 for $1.3
billion by Thoma Bravo, said it intends to list its common stock
on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "BLCT".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu)