LONDON, Sept 26 BlueCrest Capital Management is to spin out its systematic investment management business into an independent firm, Systematica Investments, as it focuses primarily on discretionary trading strategies in its two flagship funds.

The firm will have around 100 staff and will be led by BlueCrest's current head of systematic trading, Leda Braga. It will manage the $8.3 billion BlueTrend programme as well as the BlueMatrix quantitative equity market neutral fund.

The business is expected to launch in January 2015. (Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Matt Scuffham)