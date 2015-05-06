LONDON May 6 BlueCrest's flagship macro hedge fund, managed by billionaire Michael Platt, gained 2.8 percent in April, recording its highest monthly return in more than five years, an investor newsletter seen by Reuters showed.

The gain marks a sharp recovery by the BlueCrest Capital International fund, which had seen billions of dollars in outflows after two years of poor returns and a near 6 percent loss in January, partly from bets that went sour after an unexpected surge in the Swiss franc.

Despite the strong April return, the fund remains down 3.5 percent for the year, the newsletter showed.

The fund managed $4.9 billion in April, down from about $11 billion a year ago. Its previous best monthly return of 3.3 percent was in January 2010, another newsletter showed.

Ed Orlebar, a spokesman for BlueCrest, declined to comment.

The BlueCrest fund, which has a strong fixed income focus, had in March flagged to investors its concerns about valuations in the bond market and then benefited from a market sell-off in Europe in April.

"We believe the bonds are overvalued and will fall in price as the fundamentals for the European economy are improving and we don't predict an absence of inflation for 30 years," BlueCrest had told clients in its March newsletter.

German, Spanish and Italian borrowing costs hit 2015 highs on Wednesday as a global sell-off in government bonds, sparked in part by easing deflation fears and investor weariness with ultra-low yields, accelerated.

BlueCrest is recovering from its recent string of poor performance and a steep fall in firm-wide assets to $12.5 billion from a peak of $37 billion in 2013.

Part of the decline is due to $8.9 billion leaving the firm after its computer-driven trading team, led by hedge fund veteran Leda Braga, spun out earlier this year.

BlueCrest, which previously focused on asset classes such as interest rates, fixed income and credit, recently branched out to equities. The firm has opened the BlueCrest Equity Strategies fund it operated with its own capital of $1 billion to external investors to diversify its product range. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Simon Jessop)