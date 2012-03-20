By Laurence Fletcher
| LONDON, March 20
LONDON, March 20 Hedge fund manager Luke
Halestrap has joined BlueCrest Capital, one of Europe's biggest
hedge fund firms, marking a return to the industry for the
former bank executive and reflecting an exodus from banking into
the buoyant hedge fund sector.
Halestrap, who co-founded London-based hedge fund firm
Northbay Investment Management in 2002 but later saw the firm
shut down, had been working as head of EMEA rates at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch before leaving last year.
He joined BlueCrest in January as a portfolio manager on the
BlueCrest Capital International fund, a spokesman said. The
$10.8 billion global macro fund is run by BlueCrest founder Mike
Platt.
Halestrap's arrival at BlueCrest reflects an exodus from the
banking industry - one of the main casualties of the financial
crisis and now under pressure from regulators to cut some risky
activities - and into the $2 trillion hedge fund industry, which
continues to attract client money helped by strong returns this
year.
Traders such as Todd Edgar and Sutesh Sharma are launching
their own hedge fund firms as banks move out of activities
restricted by the U.S. Volcker rule. Banks have also been
cutting back staff as they battle falling revenues.
BlueCrest was set up by Mike Platt and William Reeves in
2000 and now runs around $29.4 billion in assets. The firm is
headquartered in Guernsey, while the bulk of its traders sit in
London and Geneva.
Meanwhile, BlueCrest BlueTrend, a new listed fund being
launched by BlueCrest, said on Tuesday it had raised 165 million
pounds ($262 million).
BlueCrest had been looking to raise more than 150 million
pounds for the fund, a feeder into the firm's computer-driven
BlueTrend fund, a source told Reuters in January.