U.S. Supreme Court snubs Chesapeake Energy in bonds dispute
WASHINGTON, April 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by natural gas company Chesapeake Energy Corp to avoid having to pay $438.7 million to investors in a bonds dispute.
Sept 29 BlueCrest BlueTrend Ltd
* Notes announcement by Bluecrest Capital Management Limited ("bluecrest") of its intention to launch an independent firm, Systematica investments
* Launch of Systematica is expected in January 2015
* Subject to necessary approvals, Systematica will become investment manager of $8.3bn bluetrend programme
* Bluecrest will retain an economic interest in business and two organisations will continue to co-operate in areas of mutual benefit and where operating efficiencies can be achieved Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NMI Holdings-unit national mortgage insurance intends to proceed with capital markets-based reinsurance deal with newly-formed Bermuda special purpose insurer