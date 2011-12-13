MUMBAI Logistics firm Blue Dart (BLDT.NS) has earmarked around 1.5 billion rupees of capex in 2012 to expand air and ground services, Yogesh Dhingra, director of finance, told reporters on Tuesday.

The company had spent a similar amount over the past two years as capex and will not cut investments in 2012, despite slowing growth, Dhingra said.

Blue Dart, in which DHL Express holds about 81 percent, is the market leader in the air express space in the country. It is also rapidly expanding its ground services network.

The firm follows calendar year for financial reporting.

