Asia shares lag record Wall Street, cautious of Fed plans
SYDNEY Asian shares turned mixed on Wednesday as investors everywhere awaited clarity on the Federal Reserve's future path for U.S. policy after a likely rate rise later in the day.
MUMBAI Logistics firm Blue Dart (BLDT.NS) has earmarked around 1.5 billion rupees of capex in 2012 to expand air and ground services, Yogesh Dhingra, director of finance, told reporters on Tuesday.
The company had spent a similar amount over the past two years as capex and will not cut investments in 2012, despite slowing growth, Dhingra said.
Blue Dart, in which DHL Express holds about 81 percent, is the market leader in the air express space in the country. It is also rapidly expanding its ground services network.
The firm follows calendar year for financial reporting.
(Reporting by Aniruddha Basu; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
SYDNEY Asian shares turned mixed on Wednesday as investors everywhere awaited clarity on the Federal Reserve's future path for U.S. policy after a likely rate rise later in the day.
SAN FRANCISCO Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick told employees on Tuesday he will take time away from the company he helped to found, one of a series of measures the ride-hailing company is taking to claw its way out from under a mountain of controversies.