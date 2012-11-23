MUMBAI Nov 23 Global logistics services provider DHL Express' 6 percent share sale in India's Blue Dart Express was fully covered and has received 7.1 billion rupees ($128.6 million) worth of bids for the transaction, exchange data showed.

The offer for sale attracted 3.9 million shares against the offer size of 1.4 million shares, data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

DHL Express (Singapore) Pte Ltd, which holds 81.03 percent stake in Blue Dart, is selling a 6 percent stake in the company through a share auction and set a floor price of 1,720 rupees per share..

Shares of Blue Dart closed 3.39 percent lower at 1989.80 rupees. ($1 = 55.2250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)