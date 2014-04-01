April 1 Blue Financial Services Ltd :
* Blue has been advised that second forensic investigation
report is expected to be released during April 2014 where after
company will update Blue shareholders
* Says in response to negative economic climate, lending
operations of Blue SA were discontinued and business model was
restructured
* Has taken decision to de-recognise controlling equity
stake in blue micro finance bank by not consolidating blue
nigeria into its group results and to instead reflect its
shareholding as an investment
* As soon as board has certainty to findings and impact of
forensic report and remaining matters , co will in a position to
advise for release of February 2013 annual results and August
2013 interim results
