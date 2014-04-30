April 30 Blue Financial Services Ltd

* Ceased offering unsecured lending products during October 2013 in South Africa

* Effect of withdrawal of Blue South Africa's authorisation is that it may no longer collect insurance premiums due under credit life insurance and home owners insurance cover forming part of unsecured lending products sold to its customers

* Withdrawal of Blue South Africa authorisation does not affect overall business activities of Blue Financial Services Ltd nor business activities of its subsidiaries