BRIEF-Avanza: number of customers increases by 56,300 during 2017
* NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AT AVANZA HAS DURING 2017 INCREASED BY 56,300 AMOUNTING TO 9,880 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MAY
JOHANNESBURG Jan 21 Blue Financial Services Ltd : * In talks with mayibuye group, which if successful, may have material effect
on share price * Says talks with mayibuye group pertain to proposed further recapitalisation
of Blue, to be concluded in Q1
* NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AT AVANZA HAS DURING 2017 INCREASED BY 56,300 AMOUNTING TO 9,880 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MAY
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).