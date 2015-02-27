BRIEF-Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International
* Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International Inc.
Feb 27 Bluefocus Communication Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2014 net profit up 65.8 percent y/y at 725.2 million yuan ($115.67 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EwARBS
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2695 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday: