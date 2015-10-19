(Corrects to remove reference to GMO corn in 7th paragraph.)
Oct 19 Mitsui & Co (USA) Inc, the U.S. arm of
Japanese commodities trader Mitsui & Co Ltd, bought a
50 percent stake in Bluegrass Farms of Ohio Inc, a grain handler
and breeder of non-genetically modified soybeans, the companies
said on Monday.
The deal, which closed on Friday, is valued at about $15
million including debt, said Bluegrass owner and Chief Executive
David Martin.
The companies are aiming to capitalize on growing global
demand for food made from non-GMO grains, including products
like tofu and baby food.
Mitsui currently handles about 40 percent of products
shipped from Bluegrass.
"We're going to grow this business. We've been in alignment
for 10 years and now we're taking it to the next step. We're
going to do additional Asian business and U.S. domestic
business," Martin said. He declined to provide further details.
Bluegrass Farms relies on contract growers to produce
soybeans from seed varieties it has developed.
It buys, cleans and bags the food-grade oilseeds and loads
them in shipping containers bound for markets in the United
States and Asia. Bluegrass also handles non-GMO corn.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Marguerita
Choy)