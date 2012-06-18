* Diamond's $6.25/shr 18 pct premium to Bluegreen's Friday close

* Bluegreen says BFC offer superior

* Bluegreen shares rise as much as 14 pct

June 18 Time-share vacation provider Bluegreen Corp rejected privately held rival Diamond Resorts' $197 million takeover offer as its board determined that the proposal was not 'superior' to the one made by BFC Financial Corp .

Diamond's $6.25-per-share cash offer, made public Monday, and which represents a premium of 18 percent to Bluegreen's Friday close, drove the stock up as much as 14 percent. It closed up 8 percent at $5.74 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Bluegreen shareholders are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to vote on the merger agreement that the company signed with BFC in November. That deal valued Bluegreen at about $5.36 as of Friday.

BFC already owns 54 percent of Bluegreen's outstanding equity.

In making its determination, Bluegreen noted that the company had once before granted Diamond exclusive rights to negotiate a deal in 2008, only to see the proposal abandoned due to a lack of financing.

In a regulatory filing, Bluegreen said it received Diamond's offer, made in a letter on June 15, was contingent on satisfactory due diligence and obtaining sufficient financing.