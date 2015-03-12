(Corrects rise in Cushing stocks to 2.3 million barrels, not
4.4 million barrels)
HOUSTON, March 11 Blueknight Energy Partners LP
has increased storage rates and lengthened contracts at
the key U.S. oil hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, which is expected to
reach full capacity in the next two months due to cheap crude
supplies.
Chief Executive Mark Hurley told analysts on Wednesday the
crude market's contango - where the near term prices is cheaper
than future prices, giving customers incentive to store then
sell barrels later at the higher price - since the fourth
quarter has sharply increased demand, letting Blueknight renew
contracts at higher rates and longer terms.
He said nine-month contracts were renewed at 23 months, and
all of the company's 6.6 million barrels of crude storage at
Cushing is contracted through 2015. The next renewals will come
in 2016, he said.
Hurley declined to disclose those rates, except to say "it's
been changing fairly rapidly over the last six months, obviously
on the rise."
The CEO said Blueknight believes Cushing will be nearly full
by late April to mid-May.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said Cushing
inventories rose 2.3 million barrels to 51.5 million barrels
last week, just 324,000 barrels shy of the 51.9 million-barrel
peak since the agency started tracking it in 2004.
In the fourth quarter and before the contango boosted
demand, Blueknight's operating margins in its storage segment
fell $2.3 million to $4.1 million, and for 2014 slipped $8.3
million to $18.8 million on lower demand, executives said during
a quarterly earnings call.
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Anna Driver, Marguerita
Choy and Christian Plumb)