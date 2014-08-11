BRIEF-R&I upgrades Shinsei Bank's rating to "A-" and says stable rating outlook-R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) raised the company's rating to "A-" from "BBB+"-R&I
Aug 11 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd
* Acquisiton of 75% of share capital of Via Media
* Purchase consideration of R14.375 million plus additional amounts up to R103.125 million if warranted profits are achieved during 36 month warranty period
* Purchase consideration will be funded through group's cash resources
* An additional R112.5 million or part thereof will be payable if stretched targets are achieved
* Sees headline EPS at 39.21 cents, up 5.55% after the deal
* Says TRANG BIOMASS, which is a SPC of sub-subsidiary SUN BIOMASS PTE.LTD., acquired property located in Trang, Thailand for 50 million baht on April 19, for setting up biomass fuel manufacturing facility