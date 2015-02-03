BRIEF-Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) says qtrly net profit up 4 pct
* Qtrly net profit attributable to shareholders increases by 4% to s$3.8 million from S$3.7 mln
Feb 3 Bluelinea SA
* H2 revenue 3.0 million euros ($3.4 million), up 65 percent
* H2 revenue 3.0 million euros ($3.4 million), up 65 percent

* FY revenue 5.1 million euros, up 51 percent
* Subscriber has agreed to subscribe for 50,000 participating shares in fund attributable to segregated portfolio