June 27 Asset manager BlueMountain Capital Management LLC said on Tuesday it appointed Lance Rosen as head of equities, effective July 10.

Rosen, who was previously chief investment officer at Kinrose Capital, will lead BlueMountain's discretionary equity strategies.

In his new role, Rosen will work closely with the firm's investment teams and recently-appointed director of research, Michael Mauboussin.