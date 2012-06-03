June 3 Shares of online jewelry retailer Blue
Nile Inc could rise as much as 25 percent this year if
diamond price inflation slows, according to a report in Barron's
weekly financial newspaper.
A jump last year in the price of demands eroded the
company's cost advantage over brick-and-mortar rivals, harming
profit, the report said.
The company's shares are down about 37 percent in the last
12 months.
Prices for diamonds should not rise as much in 2012 as they
did in 2011, and Blue Nile should be helped by a new strategy to
boost revenue by lowering prices and by international expansion,
the report said.