Nov 7 Online jeweler Blue Nile Inc said on Monday it agreed to be taken private by an investor group that includes Bain Capital Private Equity and Bow Street LLC for $500 million in cash.

The $40.75 per share offer represents a nearly 34 percent premium over Blue Nile's closing price on Friday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)