Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Nov 7 Online jeweler Blue Nile Inc said on Monday it agreed to be taken private by an investor group that includes Bain Capital Private Equity and Bow Street LLC for $500 million in cash.
The $40.75 per share offer represents a nearly 34 percent premium over Blue Nile's closing price on Friday. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)