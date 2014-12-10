BRIEF-Whitney Bank acquires branches, certain assets and liabilities of First NBC Bank
* Whitney acquiring branches, certain assets and liabilities of First NBC Bank from the FDIC
(Corrects figure in headline)
Dec 9 Dec 9 Blue Ribbon Income Fund : * Announces amended pricing of treasury offering * Says the offering price for the fund's treasury offering of units has been reduced from $11.00 per unit to $10.60 per unit * Says offering is now expected to close on or about December 19, 2014 * All figures in Canadian dollars * Source text for Eikon
* Whitney acquiring branches, certain assets and liabilities of First NBC Bank from the FDIC
* Urbanfund Corp reports financial results for the year ended december 31, 2016