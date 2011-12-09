SYDNEY Dec 9 Australia's largest steelmaker, BlueScope Steel, said on Friday it had applied for A$100 million ($102 million)in government funds to help offset the impact of new carbon taxes due to come into effect next year.

The Steel Transformation Plan (STP) was set up as part of controversial carbon laws which will force around 500 big polluting companies to pay for carbon emissions through a A$23 ($23.75) per tonne carbon tax from July 2012.

"The Company will apply for the early advance of $100 million of payments allocated to it under the STP," BlueScope's Managing Director and CEO, Paul O'Malley said.

"The STP advance, together with the company's capital raising, potential asset realisation opportunities, and the restructuring of our Australian operations which is now well advanced, will all help accelerate our return to profitability and growth."

BlueScope raised around A$338 million last month to shore up finances amid rising costs and weakening sales. ($1 = 0.9792 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast)