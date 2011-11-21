(Adds details)

MELBOURNE Nov 22 Australia's largest steelmaker, BlueScope Steel, on Tuesday announced a heavily discounted A$600 million ($590 million) capital raising, to help shore up the company's finances as it battles rising costs and weakening sales.

BlueScope managing director Paul O'Malley said the full proceeds would be used to repay debt, which has ballooned to A$1.56 billion as at Oct. 31 from A$1.07 billion at June 30 because of restructuring costs and capital spending.

The fully underwritten, 4-for-5 entitlement offer is priced at A$0.40 per share, or a 34 percent discount to the closing share price on Monday.

O'Malley said BlueScope, which makes flat steel products, was assessing a range of possible asset sales and actively looking to cut costs across all of its businesses.

"Earnings continue to be impacted by the ongoing environment of a high Australian dollar, low steel prices, high raw material costs and softer demand conditions in Australia," he said.

In a slide presentation to investors, the company said domestic sales were marginally weaker in the current half, because of a softer pipe and tube sector and weak building markets.

Smaller rival OneSteel, facing similar headwinds after iron ore prices fell by almost a third in the space of a month, saw its shares hit an 11-year low earlier this month after a profit warning.

Last week, BlueScope affirmed forecasts for a loss in the first half after it shut down one of its two blast furnaces and slashed 1,000 jobs.

The shares have fallen by nearly half since July on worries about weak steel prices, a high Australian dollar and raw material prices, which have reduced profit margins. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)