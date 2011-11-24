MELBOURNE Nov 24 Australia's largest steelmaker, BlueScope Steel, said an institutional offer raised around A$338 million ($327.4 million), as it shores up finances amid rising costs and weakening sales.

Institutional shareholders took up more than 87 percent of the new shares available, the company said on Thursday. The remainder was cleared through a book build.

BlueScope, which makes flat steel products, announced the heavily discounted A$600 million capital raising earlier this week.

The proceeds would be used to repay debt, which has ballooned to A$1.56 billion as at Oct. 31 from A$1.07 billion at June 30 because of restructuring costs and capital spending.

The shares had fallen by nearly half since July on worries about weak steel prices, a high Australian dollar and raw material prices, which have reduced profit margins. ($1 = 1.0324 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Ed Davies)