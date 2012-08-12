* BlueScope to receive $540 mln cash for 50 pct of US, ASEAN businesses

* New JV to post earnings of A$115 mln

* BlueScope sees FY net loss A$1 bln (Adds details of JV)

MELBOURNE, Aug 13 BlueScope Steel said it will sell half of its ASEAN and North American building products businesses to Nippon Steel Corp for $540 million in cash, as Australia's biggest steelmaker struggles to return to profitability.

BlueScope also confirmed it expected to report a full-year net loss after tax of about A$1 billion later this month, including restructuring charges. It said the deal with Nippon would help to shore up its balance sheet and give it financial flexibility.

The joint venture will make coated steel products and have an enterprise value of $1.36 billion, it said. The venture's underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was expected to be A$115 million in fiscal 2012.

Australian steelmakers have been hard hit by falling prices and a high Australian dollar, which has traded above parity with the U.S. dollar for much of the past year, making imported steel cheaper for major construction projects.

BlueScope, with coated products brands including Colorbond, last year pulled out of the export market and cut half of its steel-making capacity.

The firm posted a net loss including restructuring charges of A$530 million ($560 million) in the six months to Dec. 31.

It is facing potential strikes at its main Port Kembla steelworks in New South Wales state over negotiations to switch workers from state to national agreements.

Its share price has collapsed over the past 12 months from near A$2 per share to below A$0.30. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)