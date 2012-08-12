MELBOURNE Aug 13 BlueScope Steel,
Australia's biggest steel maker, said it and Nippon Steel Corp
have agreed to form a new joint venture with an
enterprise value of $1.36 billion to make coated steel products.
BlueScope also said it expects to post a full-year net loss
after tax of about A$1 billion when it reports later this month,
including restructuring charges.
BlueScope, which last year pulled out of the export market
and cut half of its steel-making capacity, posted a net loss
including restructuring charges of A$530 million ($560 million)
in the six months to Dec. 31.
Its share price has collapsed over the past 12 months from
near A$2 per share to below A$0.30.
Australian steelmakers have been hard hit by a high
Australian dollar, which has traded above parity with the U.S.
dollar for much of the past year, making imported steel cheaper
for major construction projects.
