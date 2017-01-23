* Australia's Bluescope lifts earnings guidance
* Cites strong demand for its steel iron ore sands
* Also to take a A$65 million impairment
(Adds reasons for upgrade)
SYDNEY, Jan 24 Australia's BlueScope Steel
said on Tuesday it expected to report first-half
earnings higher than previously forecast due to a combination of
stronger steel prices, higher iron ore export prices and cost
reductions.
The company said earnings before interest and tax for the
six months ended Dec. 31 would be around A$600 million ($455.22
million), up from previous guidance of at least A$510 million,
representing a 160 percent increase from the same period the
prior year.
BlueScope also said it would recognise a A$65 million
impairment charge alongside its first-half results on Feb. 20
after reviewing the carrying value of its businesses.
The company cited stronger steel prices that in particular
benefited its Australian Steel Products and New Zealand and
Pacific Steel divisions.
The positive impact of stronger than expected iron ore
prices on export iron sands exports also boosted profitability,
according to the company.
International spot iron ore prices rose by more than 80
percent in 2016, mostly on the back of stronger-than-expected
steel production in China.
The impairment charge relates to the company's China
buildings business, where manufacturing sites are being
reconfigured or closed, coupled with capital expenditure in iron
sands and restructuring of the India engineered buildings
business, Bluescope said.
($1 = 1.3180 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed and James Regan; Editing by
Catherine Evans and David Gregorio)