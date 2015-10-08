* Steel prices hit by China demand slowdown
* Union agrees to cut a seventh of local workforce
* Calls on government to buy local steel only
SYDNEY, Oct 8 Australia's BlueScope Steel Ltd
said it will cut 500 jobs at a steel making plant near
Sydney as part of a union-backed plan to keep the facility open
in the face of plummeting commodity prices.
In a statement, BlueScope said the Australian Workers Union
(AWU) agreed to cut 300 manufacturing jobs and 200 support jobs
to save A$200 million ($144 million) at the Port Kembla
steelworks, one the biggest employers in Australia's
10th-largest city Wollongong.
For months, BlueScope, the AWU and the country's industrial
relations tribunal have been negotiating a way to keep the
facility operating as a Chinese construction slowdown hammers
the prices of steel and steel-making ingredient iron ore, two
key exports for Australia.
"We still have a lot of work to do in the coming weeks, as
steel prices remain under pressure from the global steel glut,"
BlueScope Chief Executive Officer Paul O'Malley said in the
statement.
The Port Kembla steelworks currently employs about 3,500
people. The remaining workers at the site also agreed to a
three-year wage freeze, O'Malley said.
The AWU said steel workers had accepted "real pain and
sacrifice" to keep the industry viable and demanded the
government of New South Wales state introduce a policy of buying
only locally-made steel.
Shares of BlueScope, spun off from mining giant BHP Billiton
Ltd in 2002, rose 1.8 percent while the broader market
was up 0.9 percent in early trading.
($1 = 1.3897 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)