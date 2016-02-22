(Adds CEO comment, forecast, shares)
SYDNEY Feb 22 BlueScope Steel Ltd,
Australia's biggest steelmaker, said first-half net profit more
than doubled as a result of it taking full ownership of a steel
mill in the United States and due to the impact of a declining
Australian dollar.
Net profit was A$200.1 million ($142.8 million) for the six
months to Dec. 31, up from A$92.7 million in the previous
corresponding period, the company said in a statement on Monday.
The result included a A$702.9 million upward revaluation of
the North Star steel mill after BlueScope bought joint venture
partner Cargill Inc's half share in October,
offsetting a A$567.5 million impairment charge due to lower iron
ore prices.
Excluding one-off items, the company said underlying net
profit rose 47 percent to A$119 million.
Like other Australian steelmakers, BlueScope has had to
cope with weak steel prices and lower demand in Asian export
markets.
In 2015, it cut 10 percent of its Australian workforce,
froze wages and persuaded the New South Wales state government
to give it a tax break to keep open its flagship plant at Port
Kembla, 60 miles (97 km) south of Sydney.
"Our focus on costs and lifting the performance of
steelmaking operations in Australia and New Zealand is paying
off," BlueScope Chief Executive Officer Paul O'Malley said in
the statement.
He added that the company expected pre-tax earnings in the
second half to grow 60 percent, compared to the previous second
half.
BlueScope shares touched a one-year intraday high of A$5.71
before easing to trade up 1 percent at A$5.53 by 2358 GMT, while
the broader market rose about 0.5 percent.
($1 = 1.4010 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin and Ed
Davies)