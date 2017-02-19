MELBOURNE Feb 20 BlueScope Steel Ltd
said on Monday it would buy back A$150 million ($115 million)
worth of shares after tripling its half-year underlying profit,
as expected, on the back of stronger steel prices and cost cuts.
Australia's biggest steel maker said it sees second-half
underlying earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) coming in
around 50 percent higher than the same period last year at
around A$510 million, roughly in line with market forecasts.
Underlying profit for the six months to December rose to
A$360 million from A$119 million a year earlier, with EBIT
having soared to A$604 million, as flagged by the company in
January.
"There are positive trading conditions across most of our
businesses," BlueScope Managing Director Paul O'Malley said in a
statement.
BlueScope raised its half-year dividend by a third to 4
cents a share and rewarded investors with an on-market share
buyback of up to A$150 million, which the board said reflected
the company's "sound cash flow position".
($1 = 1.3045 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Kevin Liffey)