* Small underlying loss forecast for first half
* Restructing charge in H1 seen at A$400 mln to A$500 mln
* Consolidation with OneSteel complex, not a priority
* Shares fall 2.8 pct
Nov 17 Australia's Bluescope Steel
affirmed forecasts for a loss in the first half as it
shuts down loss-making operations and faces weak markets and
reduced profit margins.
Earlier this month, OneSteel Ltd, Australia's
second-largest steelmaker, cut its earnings guidance after iron
ore prices dropped by almost a third in three weeks, sending its
shares down to an 11-year low.
Asked about potential consolidation opportunities with
OneSteel, Bluescope Steel chairman Graham Kraehe said he was
aware of speculation the two had potential synergies.
"It hasn't been a high priority. There are a number of
complexities with it. We understand it's superficially
attractive but there are a number of issues that make it not as
attractive as it would seem," he said, naming distribution as an
example.
BlueScope forecast a small underlying net loss excluding
one-off costs, and a significant net loss after restructuring
costs.
Those restructuring costs would be around A$400 million
($405 million) to A$500 million, Kraehe told journalists after a
meeting with shareholders on Thursday.
He said the guidance for a small first-half loss excluding
costs was "similar to the guidance that we'd given in the
previous half and you can look at the result for that."
BlueScope's full-year earnings before one-offs swung to a
loss of A$118 million.
BlueScope closed one of its two blast furnaces and slashed
1,000 jobs, hurt by a high Australian dollar and raw material
prices, as well as weak steel prices.
Shares in BlueScope fell 2.8 percent to A$0.69 in a broader
market up 0.3 percent. The stock hit a low of A$0.635 in
September and traded above A$2 a year ago.
($1 = 0.987 Australian Dollars)
(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)