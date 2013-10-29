PARIS Oct 29 France's Bollore group
set the price in the stock market listing of its electric car
battery unit, Blue Solutions, at 14.50 euros per
share, valuing the business at 418 million euros ($576 million).
In a statement on Tuesday ahead of Blue Solutions' market
debut on Wednesday, Bollore said it had settled for the upper
end of its indicative price range of 12-14.50 euros.
Its chief executive, French tycoon Vincent Bollore, had
signalled last week that the share sale was fully booked.
Bollore is selling up to 11 percent of Blue Solutions -
whose batteries power vehicles used by the Autolib car-sharing
scheme in Paris and private cars and buses - to raise the
company's profile and improve funding
possibilities.
