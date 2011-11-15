Nov 15 Bluestem Brands Inc has postponed its initial public offering, according to an underwriter.

The multichannel retailer had filed with U.S. regulators in October to sell 10 million common shares at an expected price of $14-$16 per share.

Underwriters to the offering included Piper Jaffray, Wells Fargo Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities.

Bluestem, which caters to low- to middle-income consumers via its Fingerhut and Gettington.com brands, had applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "BSTM." (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)