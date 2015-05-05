Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
May 5 Private equity firm Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC appointed Victor Caruso as managing director, effective immediately.
Caruso will be responsible for Blue Wolf's business development, sourcing deals for the firm and its portfolio companies.
He has over 25 years of experience including in private equity, investment banking, high-tech engineering and manufacturing, entrepreneurship and military service.
Before joining Blue Wolf, Caruso served as a senior investment professional with two private equity firms. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.