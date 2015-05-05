May 5 Private equity firm Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC appointed Victor Caruso as managing director, effective immediately.

Caruso will be responsible for Blue Wolf's business development, sourcing deals for the firm and its portfolio companies.

He has over 25 years of experience including in private equity, investment banking, high-tech engineering and manufacturing, entrepreneurship and military service.

Before joining Blue Wolf, Caruso served as a senior investment professional with two private equity firms. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)