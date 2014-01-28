Bangalore-based Turtle Yogi Technologies Pvt Ltd, the company behind 1Click.io, a cloud-based video infrastructure product for enterprises, has secured a seed round of funding led by Blume Ventures, according to its website.

Other investors who participated in the round include Chennai Angels' member Naru Narayanan, US-based micro venture capital firm Shead Holdings, and Google Singapore executive Rahul Garg.

The firm will use the capital to build on its B2B sales and expand its product offering. This is the first round of external funding raised by Turtle Yogi.

According a report by The Economic Times, Turtle Yogi received $250,000-350,000 from this round.

Turtle Yogi was founded in June 2012 by Hrishikesh Kulkarni, who holds a BE degree in engineering from Mumbai University. Prior to setting up this venture, he was manager of LifeSize Communications (a division of Logitech). Earlier, he was technical specialist at Alcatel-Lucent. He had also held various roles at Voxpath Networks, Sonus Networks, Aplion Networks and TCS in the past.

1click provides a pluggable video infrastructure for browser and mobile platform to embed face-to-face conversations in an enterprise's business workflow. Using this platform, businesses can build recruitment and coaching workflows. It does not need any plug-in or downloads and it is compatible with all the latest HTML5-compliant browsers.

Its features include recording and preserving of conversations and multi-way calling. The pricing starts at $49 and can go up to $599 depending on the number of calls, quality and other factors. The firm's clients include CareerVita, Edu-Next and IIM Bangalore. Turtle Yogi was incubated at NS Raghavan Center for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL) at IIMB.

This is Blume Ventures' second investment this month. Earlier, it invested an undisclosed amount in Mumbai-based Homeveda Media Labs, which runs an on-demand instructional video content platform in the natural health and wellness space called Homeveda.com.

